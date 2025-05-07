Any leader who remains silent on threats to women is unfit to be called a true leader, says Divya Sathyaraj

Chennai, May 7 (IANS) Nutritionist Divya Sathyaraj, the daughter of well-known Tamil film actor Sathyaraj, has opined that any leader who encouraged or remained silent about threats or abuse towards women was unfit to be called a true leader.

Taking to her Instagram timeline to give her reply to "Do you like Ajith or Vijay", a question that she had been frequently asked, Divya Sathyaraj wrote, "When people ask me this question, I've always said, "I like Ajith sir."

"He is a great actor, and more importantly, he respects women. He is a family man who treats the women in his life with immense respect, and his fans admire and follow his values. Ajith sir's fans do not abuse women on social media- they are not cowards; they carry themselves with dignity and class," Divya Sathyaraj said.

The nutritionist also went on to say, "Ajith sir would never endorse or allow his fans to threaten or disrespect women online. He has helped many people quietly, without seeking publicity. I believe any leader who encourages or remains silent about threats or abuse towards women is unfit to be called a true leader."

It may be recalled that Divya Sathyaraj had only recently joined the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Interestingly, only a week back, she had made it clear on Instagram that her dad, Sathyaraj, was not a politician.

"My best friend Sathya is an actor and I’m a politician — he’s not a politician and I’m not an actor. We have our differences, but we’ll always look in the same direction," she had said about her father.

