Operation Sindoor Effect? Jaipur IPL Stadium Rocked by Bomb Threat

In the early hours of May 7th, the Indian armed forces carried out a missile attack on Pakistan and PoK and named the attack Operation Sindoor. This attack was restrained, targeting nine terrorist locations, and the Indian forces successfully destroyed those targets.

Pakistan, after revealing that it will back out if India de-escalates, launched an immediate attack on the Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir, where dozens of innocent civilians were believed to be killed. India has tightened security measures across the country. Airports were shut down, police officers' leaves were cancelled, and all states were instructed to be ready with full force in case of an attack.

Now, if reports are to be believed, the effect of Operation Sindoor has fallen on the IPL. According to local police officials, Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, home of the Rajasthan Royals team, has received a bomb threat. It didn't take much time for them to reach the location and evacuate people first, emptying the stadium, before beginning their search.

While more details are to be awaited, India shows that it's on high alert for any possible threat to tarnish the country or its people from Pakistan. For now, it's unclear if the threat is merely a hoax or if there's more to the news. More details are awaited.