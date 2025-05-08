REET Level 1, Level 2 Results 2025 to Be Declared Today, May 8 – Direct Link Here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will soon declare the REET Result 2025 today, May 8, on its official website – reet2024.co.in. The candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2025 can view their results online once announced.

The results will be published separately for Level 1 and Level 2 exams. A direct download link for both levels will be activated on the website a little while after the announcement.

REET Level 1 & Level 2 Result 2025: Key Information

REET Level 1 Result 2025 will be published for the February 27, 2025 exam.

REET Level 2 Result 2025 will be released separately for every shift conducted on February 27 and 28, 2025.

The candidates should make sure they click on the right shift and paper link to see their individual results.

Final Answer Key 2025

RBSE will also publish the REET Final Answer Key 2025 together with the result. This will be the final solution document and will supersede the provisional answer key published on March 25, 2025.

How to Check REET Result 2025:

Follow these easy steps to download your REET 2025 result:

1. Go to the official website: reet2024.co.in

2. Click on the corresponding link for REET Level 1 or Level 2 result

3. Enter your login credentials (such as roll number and birthdate)

4. Your REET 2025 result will be shown on the screen

5. Save the result PDF by downloading it for future reference

