Miss World 2025: Telangana Govt Opens Free Pass Registrations – Check Details

Telangana is preparing to host the prestigious Miss World 2025 event, and in an effort to make the global celebration more inclusive, the state government is offering free entry passes to the public. Interested individuals can now register through the Telangana Tourism website.

To receive a pass, participants must complete a short, pre-set questionnaire during registration. Those selected will receive an official confirmation email, which can be used to collect their free tickets starting May 8, 2025, at the Gachibowli Stadium box office, the main venue for the event.

Miss World is one of the world’s most iconic beauty pageants, celebrated not only for glamour but also for its focus on humanitarian work, global culture, and empowerment. The event in Hyderabad is expected to attract international attention, bringing the world’s focus to the city.

By hosting Miss World, the Telangana government aims to promote cultural exchange, boost tourism, and position Hyderabad as a premier destination for global events. Officials hope this exposure will strengthen Telangana’s global image as a modern and vibrant state.

Authorities have advised the public to register early, as tickets are limited and demand is high. This initiative is part of Telangana’s broader effort to engage local citizens in major cultural events and offer them a front-row seat to global experiences.

With the eyes of the world on Hyderabad, Miss World 2025 promises to be more than just a beauty pageant; it’s a platform for unity, celebration, and cultural pride.