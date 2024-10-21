October 21: Police Commemoration Day significnace, and history

Every year on October 21, India honours its courageous policemen who sacrificed their lives to protect the nation. This special day, known as Police Commemoration Day, pays tribute to their bravery and service.

In 1959, tensions between India and China escalated, leading to a tragic ambush at Hot Springs in Ladakh. A group of Indian policemen on a reconnaissance mission were suddenly attacked by Chinese forces, resulting in the loss of several lives. Their bodies were returned 23 days later and cremated with full military honours.

This heartbreaking incident led to the creation of Police Commemoration Day in 1960. The day reminds us of the ultimate sacrifices made by police officers to keep our country safe. But Police Commemoration Day is more than just a tribute to the fallen officers of 1959.

It acknowledges the daily risks police personnel face while maintaining law and order. It recognizes their contributions to society and honours those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the National Police Memorial in New Delhi. This meaningful monument features a Wall of Valour with the names of martyred police officers, a museum showcasing the history of the Indian police force, and a representation of resilience inspired by the Hot Springs attack.

On October 21, let us take a moment to appreciate the selfless service of India's police personnel. Their bravery and dedication deserve our respect and gratitude.

On the solemn occasion of Police Commemoration Day , I pay tributes to the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the Nation. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 21, 2024

