October 2025 Festivals: Diwali, Karwa Chauth, Bhai Dooj & More Holidays

October is a vibrant month for Hindus, filled with numerous auspicious festivals. From Karwa Chauth and Diwali to Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja, the month is packed with celebrations. To ensure you don’t miss any of these special occasions, here’s a complete calendar of festival dates for October 2025:

October 2025 Holidays: Festivals and Dates

Sharad Purnima – October 6

Hindus celebrate Sharad Purnima on the full moon day of the lunar month of Ashvin, marking the end of the monsoon season. Devotees worship the moon and observe a fast on this day.

Valmiki Jayanti – October 7

This day commemorates the birth of Sage Valmiki, the ancient Indian poet and philosopher who wrote the revered Ramcharitmanas.

Karwa Chauth – October 10

Married Hindu women observe a strict fast (nirjala vrat) for the long life and prosperity of their husbands.

Ahoi Ashtami – October 13

Celebrated about eight days before Diwali on Krishna Paksha Ashtami, this festival is observed by mothers for the well-being of their children.

Dhanteras – October 18

Marking the start of Diwali festivities, Dhanteras is considered an auspicious day to welcome wealth and prosperity into homes.

Kali Chaudas – October 19

Observed a day before Diwali, devotees worship Goddess Kali and perform rituals to ward off evil and negativity.

Lakshmi Puja / Diwali – October 20

The festival of lights, Diwali, celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Homes are illuminated with lamps, candles, and fireworks, while families offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi.

Govardhan Puja – October 22

This festival commemorates Lord Krishna’s lifting of Govardhan Hill to protect villagers from torrential rains. Devotees prepare special offerings and perform rituals.

Gujarati New Year – October 22

Celebrated primarily in Gujarat, this day marks the beginning of the new year according to the Vikram Samvat calendar.

Bhai Dooj – October 23

Brothers and sisters celebrate their bond, with sisters praying for their brothers’ long life and prosperity.

Chhath Puja Begins (Nahay Khay) – October 25

The festival of Chhath Puja starts with devotees observing rituals and fasting to honor the Sun God.

Chhath Puja – October 27

Devotees offer prayers to the setting and rising sun, seeking blessings for health, prosperity, and well-being.

Usha Arghya / Parana Day – October 28

The final day of Chhath Puja, where devotees break their fast and conclude the festival with rituals and prayers.

With this calendar, you can plan ahead and celebrate each festival with the correct rituals and timings.

Also Read: Diwali 2025 Holiday Special: Central Railway to Run 30 Extra Trains – Full List, Routes & Timings