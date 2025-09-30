October 2, 2025 Stock Market Holiday for Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra

The Indian share markets will be shut on Thursday, October 2, 2025, to commemorate the twin events of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have announced it as a non-trading day, which implies that no deals will be executed in the equity, derivative, or other segments.

This confluence of two significant national and religious occasions means that investors, brokers, and market participants have a countrywide holiday.

Stock Market Holidays in October 2025

Overall, the Indian stock markets will have 11 non-working days in October 2025. This includes usual weekly offs on four Saturdays and four Sundays, plus three other festive holidays:

October 2 (Thursday): Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra

October 21 (Tuesday): Diwali Laxmi Pujan

October 22 (Wednesday): Balipratipada

Muhurat Trading During Diwali

Though October 21 has been announced as a holiday for Diwali Laxmi Pujan, the exchanges will continue to organize the traditional Muhurat Trading session in the evening. This one-hour symbolic trading window, which is most auspicious for investors, has been an age-old tradition of Indian markets. The timing of the session will be intimated later in an official circular issued by the exchanges.

Regular Market Timings

On regular working days, equity business in India is split into several sessions:

Block Deal Session

Morning: 8:45 am – 9:00 am

Afternoon: 2:05 pm – 2:20 pm

Pre-Open Session

Order entry and changes: 9:00 am – 9:08 am (closing randomly during the final minute)

Order matching begins immediately thereafter

Normal Trading Hours

Opening bell: 9:15 am

Closing bell: 3:30 pm

Closing Session

Held between 3:40 pm and 4:00 pm

Flexibility in Trading Hours

The NSE and BSE have the right to modify these trading sessions as required. Sometimes, the trading time can be extended, reduced, or postponed based on unforeseen reasons, national events, or special needs.

Summary

October 2, 2025, will be a full market holiday since Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra coincide on the same day. Investors can anticipate trading to resume on the following working day, while subsequently in the month, they can join the symbolic Muhurat Trading session on Diwali.

With the blend of holidays due and standard weekends, October will be one of 2025's more restricted trading months.

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