IndiGo Mumbai-Delhi Flight Faces Bomb Threat, All 200 Passengers Safe

An IndiGo flight operating between Mumbai and New Delhi received a bomb threat on Tuesday (September 30), triggering panic among passengers and prompting an immediate security response.

According to reports, IndiGo flight 6E 762 received a hoax bomb threat mid-operation, after which the aircraft was thoroughly inspected to ensure the safety of everyone on board. At the time of the alert, the flight was carrying 200 passengers, all of whom remained safe during the incident.

Confirming the development, an IndiGo spokesperson told the media that a security threat was reported onboard the Mumbai–Delhi service.

“Relevant authorities were alerted, and comprehensive security checks were carried out before the aircraft was cleared for operations,” the spokesperson said.

The airline added that it had made every effort to minimize inconvenience to passengers, providing refreshments and regular updates throughout the delay. “As always, the safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft are our topmost priorities,” the statement emphasized.

This incident comes amid a spate of hoax threats in recent weeks. On Sunday (September 28), a bomb threat was reported at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi, prompting an extensive security sweep. The same day, Jammu Airport also received a similar hoax threat, highlighting a troubling rise in false alarms across the country.