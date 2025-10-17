October 18 Stock Market Holiday; Here's why!

Traders and investors setting their plans for the week need to remember that the Indian stock markets will be closed on Saturday, October 18, 2025, since the markets are not open on Saturdays and Sundays. Both NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) have weekend holidays for participants to take a break from trading before the next week.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in October 2025

October is a holiday month with many observances, most notably the festive festival of Diwali. Although the October 18 (Saturday) weekend closure and October 19 (Sunday) weekend closure are standard, market participants should also note the following forthcoming holidays:

Diwali (Deepavali) – Monday, October 20, 2025: The principal Diwali festival is a full market holiday in India.

Govardhan Puja – Wednesday, October 22, 2025: Market operations are suspended today to observe this celebratory day in some areas.

Bhai Dooj – Thursday, October 23, 2025: Some area market closures might be seen; traders need to check exchange notices.

Investors are requested to pre-plan their trading schedules, especially during the Diwali holidays, since consecutive holidays might affect settlement cycles, fund transfers, and other market functions.

Weekend Trading Reminder

The Saturdays and Sundays are the weekend holidays of BSE and NSE, i.e., the markets shall be closed automatically tomorrow, i.e., October 18, 2025. However, digital trading platforms will enable investors to put through orders for the forthcoming trading day, but the actual execution will be held only after the markets open again.

Plan Ahead

Given that festive seasons have overlapped with weekends and market holidays, investors need to go through their portfolios, make sure funds are available in time, and keep track of settlement and clearing dates so that last-minute disruptions are prevented.

In short, the stock market will remain shut on October 18, 2025, as Saturday has a weekend schedule, and traders also need to prepare for other Diwali-based holidays during the later part of October.

Also read: October 18 Telangana Bandh: Police on High Alert Across the State