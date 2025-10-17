October 18 Telangana Bandh: Police on High Alert Across the State

With Diwali holidays coming up, Telangana is ready for a long festive weekend as Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivadhar Reddy appealed to all political parties and organisations to make sure that the statewide bandh on Saturday, October 18, is peacefully observed.

In a press release issued on Friday, the DGP urged citizens and political parties to cooperate with the police and ensure public order during the bandh. He issued a warning that any attempt to disrupt normal life or indulge in illegal activities under the pretext of the bandh would attract severe legal action.

"The police force will monitor closely throughout the State to avoid unfortunate incidents and ensure that normal life and basic services are not disrupted," the DGP stated. He said all police stations have been instructed to stay on high alert, particularly in big cities such as Hyderabad, Warangal, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar.

The authorities have also placed extra security forces at major crossroads, bus stops, and public places to prevent agitations since the bandh falls within the festive holiday season. Since several schools and offices are already closed for the weekend and Diwali festivities begin early in some places, the police are acting cautiously to provide a peaceful environment.

The DGP stressed that people should behave responsibly and not spread rumors or indulge in acts that would result in unrest. "There should not be any inconvenience to the people during the bandh. The political parties and social leaders have to behave responsibly and conduct the observance smoothly," he added.

Meanwhile, district administrations all over Telangana have established control rooms to watch real-time events and extend help to the public as and when necessary. Emergency services, hospitals, and key supply chains will operate as usual, whereas public transport can operate on a restricted schedule based on the scenario in certain districts.

As the Diwali holidays approach within days, the state government has also called upon citizens to join hands with the police, celebrate responsibly, and assist in maintaining peace throughout Telangana.

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