Massive Fire Erupts Near Charminar in Hyderabad

A major fire accident was reported near Charminar in Hyderabad on Friday (October 17). According to preliminary reports, the blaze erupted at A-1 Sweets Stall and SK Opticals in Murghi Chowk.

Upon noticing smoke engulfing the two shops, neighbours immediately alerted the fire department. Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported. However, the fire caused extensive property damage, the details of which are yet to be known.

A short circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze. A case has been registered, and an investigation will be launched to determine the exact cause of the fire.

The incident triggered panic in the area, as a similar tragedy had occurred on May 18, 2025. A massive fire had broken out in a three-storey building at Gulzar Houz, near Charminar, claiming the lives of 17 people, including eight children. The victims were members of a jeweller’s family who had gathered for a weekend reunion.

That fire is believed to have started due to a short circuit in a display cabinet on the ground floor, which housed a pearl shop. It spread rapidly because of the building’s wooden interiors and the presence of 14 air conditioning units that overloaded the old wiring. With windows sealed, toxic smoke filled the structure, turning it into a “gas chamber.” Rescue operations were hindered by narrow entrances and blocked exits, delaying the emergency response.

Firefighters received a distress call at 6:30 a.m. and arrived promptly, rescuing several individuals. However, all 17 victims succumbed to smoke inhalation. The youngest was just 18 months old. The tragedy raised serious concerns about fire safety in older buildings and the urgent need for stricter enforcement of safety norms.