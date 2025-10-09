October 10 Stock Market Holiday or not for Karwa Chauth?

As India gets ready to celebrate Karwa Chauth on Friday, 10th October 2025, investors and traders have been speculating whether the day is a stock market holiday or not.

Referring to the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) holiday schedule for 2025, October 10th is not a trading holiday. Both the stock exchanges and commodity exchanges will be open as usual on Friday.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Markets to Operate as Usual

Karwa Chauth, a very popular festival among North Indian married women, is celebrated on October 10 this year. Although an important cultural festival, it is not considered an official market holiday by Indian bourses.

Thus, equities, derivatives, and currency markets will be open according to their usual business hours — from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM.

October 2025 Stock Market Holidays List

The month of October is the celebratory period with a number of important events. But markets will be celebrating only two festivals this month:

October 2, 2025 (Thursday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra

October 21, 2025 (Tuesday): Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)

Except for these dates, all other working days in October — including October 10 (Karwa Chauth) — will be normal working days for the stock exchange.

Conclusion

While there will be festive fervor in homes on Karwa Chauth, traders and investors can go about their business as usual. The Indian stock exchanges will be open on October 10, and the following market holiday will be for Diwali (Laxmi Pujan) on October 21, 2025.

Also read: Bank Holidays Diwali 2025: Check Complete Schedule for October