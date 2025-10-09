Bank Holidays Diwali 2025: Check Complete Schedule for October

The festival of lights, Diwali 2025, is upon us, and people have already started celebrations all over the country. If you have any important banking tasks scheduled, it's time to prepare ahead. As per the RBI bank holiday calendar, banks will be closed for six consecutive days during the Diwali week, from Monday, October 20, 2025, to Sunday, October 26, 2025.

This long holiday stretch is because of the various festivals that are observed during the week, like Diwali, Narak Chaturdashi, Kali Puja, Bhai Dooj, and Govardhan Puja. Hence, customers are requested to finish their necessary transactions ahead of the holidays.

Diwali Week Bank Holidays 2025

October 20, 2025 (Monday):

A bank holiday will be celebrated in nearly all big cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, and Patna. The holiday is for Diwali, Narak Chaturdashi, and Kali Puja.

October 21, 2025 (Tuesday):

Mumbai, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Jammu, Nagpur, and Srinagar will remain closed on the occasion of Diwali Amavasya, Deepawali, Lakshmi Pujan, and Govardhan Puja.

October 22, 2025 (Wednesday):

A holiday will be celebrated in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Nagpur to celebrate Bali Pratipada, Vikram Samvat New Year, and Govardhan Puja.

October 23, 2025 (Thursday):

Banks in cities such as Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Kanpur, Lucknow, Shimla, and Imphal will be closed on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Chitragupta Jayanti, and Ningol Chakkouba holidays.

October 25, 2025 (Saturday):

Banks in India will be closed as part of the fourth Saturday bank holiday.

October 26, 2025 (Sunday):

Since Sunday is a weekly holiday, every bank will be closed throughout the country.

Online Banking Throughout the Diwali Holidays

Although the physical branches will remain closed for a few days, customers can continue to handle their financial operations through online banking services. Services like internet banking, UPI payments, mobile banking applications, and ATMs will continue to be available during the Diwali holidays.

Plan Your Bank Visits Pre-Diwali

As most banks will remain shut during the Diwali week, it's best to get any necessary work done—such as deposits, withdrawals, clearing cheques, or updating accounts—before the holiday season. This will prevent any last-minute rush or delayed transactions during the festive season.

The Diwali 2025 bank holidays will also be slightly different across states according to state traditions, but the majority of cities will experience at least four to six consecutive non-working days. The customers should remain informed about local bank holiday announcements to manage their financial work in a streamlined manner.

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