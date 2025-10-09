GATE 2026 Registration ends Today, October 9 — Apply Now

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, will shut down the window for the registration of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 with a late fee today, October 9, 2025. It is the last chance for the candidates who could not apply within the initial deadline of October 6 to apply for the country-level entrance exam.

The online registration is ongoing. Such candidates who have not yet completed their application are requested to do so at the earliest to prevent being left behind. They should make sure that all mandatory information is accurately input, the documents are uploaded in the right format, and the fee payment is done successfully.

How to Apply for GATE 2026

Candidates must complete the registration process online. To ensure a smooth application, follow the step-by-step guide given below:

Step 1: Visit the official GATE 2026 portal.

Step 2: Click on the “Apply Online” or “Application Portal” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Register by providing your name, email address, and mobile number. You will receive an enrollment ID and password.

Step 4: Log in using your credentials and start filling out the application form with personal, academic, and contact details.

Step 5: Choose your preferred exam paper, test city, and upload all required documents such as a passport-size photo, signature, and valid photo ID.

Step 6: Upload category certificates (if applicable), PwD or UDID certificates, and any other supporting documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee online through debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Step 8: Review all the details carefully and click on “Submit.” Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fee Details

The candidates have to make the application payment by online means like debit card, credit card, or net banking. Female candidates and the SC, ST, and PwD candidates have to pay a small amount less, whereas other category candidates have to pay a higher amount. The late period fee adds an extra amount over and above the normal price.

Documents to Have Ready for GATE 2026

Applicants should have the following documents ready in electronic form before they submit the application form. They are a recent passport size photo, a clear scanned signature, and a current photo identification proof like an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or passport. The same ID should be brought to the test centre on the day of the test.

Candidates from reserved categories should also upload their category certificate. Persons with disabilities must submit a PwD or UDID certificate and, if necessary, a dyslexia certificate. Candidates who need compensatory time or scribe support should upload the concerned supporting certificates.

Important Reminder

Today is the last date to finish the GATE 2026 registration with late charges. After the window expires, no one else will be able to apply. All candidates interested, hence, are requested to fill their forms and provide the mandatory information before the deadline.

The GATE 2026 examination, conducted by IIT Guwahati, is a key qualifying test for entering postgraduate studies in engineering, technology, and science courses and also provides avenues for hiring in top public sector undertakings in the nation.

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