Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office: Rishab Shetty’s Massive Fall After Beating Original’s Record!

Kantara Chapter 1 began its theatrical run with massive expectations, and for the first week, it appeared unstoppable. The Rishab Shetty-led film stormed past the lifetime gross of its 2022 original within just six days, earning more than Rs.410 crore worldwide. In India alone, it crossed ₹300 crore, a remarkable feat that solidified its dominance across multiple regional markets. However, by the seventh day, the film’s box office momentum began to show visible signs of slowing.

The film’s opening numbers were staggering. It collected ₹61.85 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs.45.4 crore and 55 crore on days 2 and 3. Riding on glowing reviews and strong word of mouth, it climbed even higher on Day 4 with Rs.63 crore. But from Day 5 onward, the collections began to dip, registering 31.5 crore on Day 5, Rs.34.25 crore on Day 6, and close to 25 crore on Day 7. By the end of the first week, Kantara Chapter 1 had achieved a domestic net of 316 crores.

While the fall was expected after an extraordinary start, it also highlights the challenge of maintaining audience momentum once the initial excitement fades. The film had benefited from a festive release window, packed weekends, and positive buzz. With those factors now behind it, the pressure to sustain weekday collections is mounting.

Still, Kantara Chapter 1 remains one of the biggest Kannada hits of all time, second only to KGF Chapter 2. Its reach across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu audiences gave it an early advantage and helped it dominate pan-India charts. Viewers have praised Rishab Shetty’s storytelling and the film’s larger-than-life visual canvas that expands the original’s mythology.

The coming week will be crucial in determining its long-term success. If the film stabilizes and maintains steady weekday numbers, it could further cement its legacy as a landmark Kannada production. For now, Kantara Chapter 1 stands tall as both a box office triumph and a test of how long cinematic magic can hold its ground after a thunderous start.