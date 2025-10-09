October 9, 2025 Atla Tadde Festival: Celebration, Puja Vidhi, and Traditions

In southern India, especially Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, married ladies celebrate a holy festival called Atla Tadde, when they fast and pray to the moon god for their husbands' long life and prosperity. Atla Tadde this year takes place on October 9, 2025.

The Significance of Atla Tadde

Atla Tadde is a Hindu festival that signifies devotion and dedication of married women towards their spouses. The festival is celebrated on the Krishna Paksha Tritiya in the month of Ashwin. Women keep a long fast without taking water and break it only after observing moon-sighting at night. The festival includes performing Atlu, which is a dish prepared from wheat flour, before the moon and praying for the long life of their families and prosperity.

The Puja Vidhi

The Atla Tadde puja is done with devotion and hygiene. Women wake up early, have a holy bath, and dress in clean traditional clothes. They take a pledge to keep the fast and pass the day reciting mantras and prayers. Towards evening, they prepare Atlu and other traditional food, and offer them to the moon after moonrise.

The celebration is on Krishna Paksha Tritiya of the month of Ashwin as per the Amanta calendar. On 9th October 2025, Thadiya Tithi starts at 2:22 AM and ends at 10:54 PM when moonrise is at 8:03 PM.

What Is Atla Tadde?

The name Atla Tadde comes from "Atlu," that means wheat rotis or pooris, and "Tadde" for the Tritiya Tithi. Atlu is offered to Chandra Deva (Moon God) during the ritual, and the nirjala vrat fast is generally a no-water intake for the day. The fast is only broken after seeing the moon and offering the evening puja.

Regional Celebrations

Atla Tadde is widely celebrated in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Women of the household beautify their homes with rangoli, use turmeric and vermillion on themselves, and make special dishes to be served during the festival. The crowning glory of the festival is making 21 Atlu, which are offered before the moon and then shared among family and friends as prasad.

A Celebration of Faith and Love

Atla Tadde is a celebration of the holy wedlock and the power of love. While women fast and pray during the peaceful moonlight, the festival brings back memories of the significance of tradition and the potency of faith. Celebrated with joy and respect, Atla Tadde remains one of South India's most beloved festivals, uniting hearts and homes with eternal rituals.

Also read: Diwali Holiday 2025 Declared in These Countries Worldwide