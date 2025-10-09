Diwali Holiday 2025 Declared in These Countries Worldwide

Diwali is a vibrant festival celebrated across the Indian subcontinent. It holds significant importance in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism. Deepavali, also known as Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most sacred festivals in India. It is celebrated not only by the majority of Indians but also in parts of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, where Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism have a presence. Given its cultural and religious significance, it is natural that holidays are observed in these countries.

In recent times, however, the world has become a smaller village due to technology, leading to massive migrations and increasing cultural diversity. Celebrating festivals beyond individual religions has become an important aspect of global culture, bringing people together and fostering mutual respect and understanding among different communities.

Recently, the state of California in the United States announced a public holiday for Diwali 2025. The governor declared the holiday to honour cultural diversity among the state’s citizens and Indian settlers, recognising the contributions of the Indian diaspora to society.

Besides California, other countries have also recognised Diwali as a public holiday, including Tobago and Trinidad. Additionally, countries such as Fiji, Guyana, India, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Suriname observe Diwali as an official holiday. Many cities around the world now also host public Diwali events, lighting lamps, fireworks, and cultural performances to celebrate the festival’s universal message of light over darkness.

Diwali, in India, is celebrated on October 20th across the country. Dates and timings may vary in other countries and continents, depending on local calendars and traditions.