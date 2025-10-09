Telangana Group-1 Exam: Supreme Court Relief For State Govt

In a relief to the Telangana State government, the Supreme Court has refused to intervene in the matter concerning the Telangana High Court’s verdict on the Group-1 examinations.

The petition, filed by Vemula Anush, challenged the High Court’s decision that allowed the appointments of Group-1 rankers. Earlier, petitions were submitted against an order of a single-judge bench of the High Court, which had set aside the Group-1 Mains Examination final results and merit list.

Subsequently, a division bench of the High Court suspended the single judge’s directions and instructed the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to conduct a manual re-evaluation of all answer scripts. The bench, however, permitted the Commission to proceed with appointments, clarifying that all such appointments would remain subject to the outcome of the pending appeals.

In accordance with the High Court’s order, the TGPSC released the final list of provisionally selected candidates for Group-1 posts to fill 562 vacancies.

While hearing the petition, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Suryakant observed that it would not interfere with the High Court Division Bench’s verdict, noting that the matter is scheduled for further hearing before the High Court on October 15.

Recently, the Supreme Court had also directed the High Court to prioritise the hearing of the appeals filed by the TGPSC.