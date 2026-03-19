Shiva Rajkumar’s Look As Gummadi Narsaiah Unveiled: Ugadi 2026

Director Parameshwar Hivrale is set to bring the inspiring life of former MLA Gummadi Narsaiah to the big screen. Known for his unwavering fight for the poor and his iconic habit of riding a bicycle to the Assembly, Narsaiah’s remarkable journey is now being retold through a biopic titled Gummadi Narsaiah. The film features Karunada Chakravarthy Dr. Shiva Rajkumar in the lead role and is produced by N. Suresh Reddy under the Pravallika Arts Creations banner.

On the occasion of Ugadi, the makers unveiled an intense and powerful poster showcasing a commanding portrayal of Dr. Shiva Rajkumar as the revolutionary leader Gummadi Narsaiah.

With firm determination in his expression, fiery eyes, and a backdrop filled with red flags symbolizing decades of people’s struggles, the poster promises a hard-hitting, politically charged biographical drama.

The project, which was formally launched earlier, is now all set to go on floors. Even before the official commencement, the first-look poster, motion poster, and early promotional material generated strong excitement. Shiva Rajkumar’s striking transformation into Gummadi Narsaiah has received widespread praise, raising expectations across the country and making this biopic one of the most awaited films in the making.

The technical team includes Satish Mutyala handling cinematography, Suresh Bobbili providing the music, and Satya Giduturi managing the editing. More details about the project will be announced soon.