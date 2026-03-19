Ugadi Mirrors Cultural Pride, Unity: YS Jagan

Grand Ugadi celebrations marking the Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsaram were held at the YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli, attended by former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife YS Bharathi. YS Jagan participated in the festivities in traditional attire, symbolizing cultural reverence and Telugu heritage. The couple was accorded a traditional welcome with Poornakumbham by Vedic scholars upon their arrival for the Ugadi celebrations and Panchanga Sravanam.

Senior party leaders, key functionaries, former ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and other representatives attended, where a specially arranged stage resembling a sacred prayer mandir was set up for the occasion. The rituals were conducted in a traditional manner, followed by Panchanga Sravanam delivered by renowned scholar Pidaparthi Bhaskara Subrahmanya Sastry. After the ceremony, Vedic scholars offered blessings and presented teertha prasadam to the couple.

Extending heartfelt Ugadi greetings, Y.S. Jagan conveyed his wishes to all party leaders, cadre, supporters across the state, and people of both Telugu states celebrating the festival. He emphasized unity, cultural values, and collective progress on the auspicious occasion. The event concluded with Y.S. Jagan honoured the Vedic scholars, including Pidaparthi Bhaskara Subrahmanya Sastry, in recognition of their contribution to the celebrations.