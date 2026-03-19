Ustaad Bhagat Singh Review: Utter Disappointment

Pawan Kalyan, juggling both ships—politics and cinema—simultaneously and seemingly doing little justice to either, returns with Ustaad Bhagat Singh, reuniting with director Harish Shankar, who previously delivered the blockbuster Gabbar Singh. After a prolonged production journey spanning nearly six years, the film finally hits screens today, March 19, amid a clash with the much-hyped Dhurandhar 2. How is Ustaad Bhagat Singh? Does it live up to expectations? Let’s find out.

What is it about?

Ustaad Bhagat Singh follows the journey of Bhagat (Pawan Kalyan), a tribal boy mentored by a noble teacher (K. S. Ravikumar), who later rises to become a police officer driven by integrity and social conscience. As his mentor turns Chief Minister, a political conspiracy unfolds, forcing Bhagat to confront corrupt forces led by Nagappa (R. Parthiban). The narrative also weaves in Bhagat’s relationships with Geetha (Sreeleela) and Shloka (Raashii Khanna), though these tracks remain largely underdeveloped.

Performances: Star Presence, Limited Impact

Pawan Kalyan's screen presence isn't enough. It is delivers in patches, particularly in confrontation scenes and a few emotional moments. However, even his charisma struggles to elevate a poorly written character that feels more like an extension of his real-life persona than a convincingly crafted role.

R Parthiban stands out with a controlled performance as the antagonist, while KS Ravikumar lends dignity to his role. Sreeleela's role is underwhelming. While it has strong connection with the central story, it fails to make an impact. Raashi Khanna seen as the daughter of rich industrialist. Her character fails to engage. Both the female lead characters are surprisingly poor.

The supporting cast, including Rao Ramesh, Satyam Rajesh and others, largely contribute to forced comedy and over-the-top moments that disrupt the narrative rather than enhance it.

Technical Aspects: Surprisingly Underwhelming

The film falters significantly on the technical front. Devi Sri Prasad’s music is forgettable, with most songs failing to leave any impact. Thaman’s background score is functional at best and lacks the punch needed for a star-driven film.

Cinematography by Ayananka Bose is one of the few redeeming factors, capturing forest backdrops and grand sets effectively. However, poor editing—especially in the first half—results in a sluggish and uneven narrative. Despite rich production values, the film never feels engaging.

Where It Fails: Dated Writing and Lazy Execution

The biggest drawback of Ustaad Bhagat Singh is its template-driven screenplay that feels stuck in a bygone era. The film relies heavily on recycled tropes, predictable arcs, and blatant references to older hits, offering little originality.

The first hour is particularly disappointing, filled with outdated comedy, forced drama, and awkward sequences that test patience. Even crucial emotional and action blocks lack freshness, often reminding viewers of better films from the past.

Director Harish Shankar attempts to recreate the magic of Gabbar Singh, but ends up delivering a diluted, derivative version. The overdependence on “vintage Pawan Kalyan” callbacks comes across as lazy fan service rather than meaningful storytelling.

What Works (Barely)

A few episodes in the second half—particularly the Old City sequence and a police station block—are passable. Certain punch dialogues land well and may appeal to hardcore fans. However, these moments are too few to salvage the overall experience.

Final Verdict:

Ustaad Bhagat Singh turns out to be an utter disappointment. It is a classic case of style over substance, where Pawan Kalyan is expected to compensate for weak writing. Even fans are left with severe disappointment. There may be a handful of whistle-worthy moments, but those are not enough. Ustaad Bhagat Singh fails to meet expectations as a whole. With outdated storytelling, uninspired music, and excessive reliance on nostalgia, this film ends up being a missed opportunity.

Verdict: A routine, outdated mass entertainer that struggles to stay relevant.

Rating: 2/5