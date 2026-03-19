Vanajeevi Ramaiah Biopic Set for Multi-Language Release

A biopic on Padma Shri awardee Daripalli Ramaiah, popularly known as “Koti Mokkala Ramaiah,” is set to reach a wider audience across India. Titled Vanajeevi Ramaiah, the film brings to life the inspiring journey of the environmentalist who dedicated his life to planting and protecting trees.

Vanajeevi Ramaia, the biopic, has been selected in the Best Short Film category at the prestigious Telangana Gaddar Awards, underlining its significance and impact. Directed by Nandi Award-winning filmmaker Vemuganti, the film is produced by Nidigonda Naresh Kumar Prajapathi, Bhoosham Ravindranath, and Lingampalli Chandrasekhar, with music composed by Ballepalli Mohan.

Special Preview in Hyderabad

The film’s team recently held a special preview screening at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad. Several prominent personalities attended the event, including Telangana Cultural Wing Chairperson Vennela, TJS chief Prof. Kodandaram, political analysts V. Prakash, Tanneru Baburao, Naga Mahesh, and film personalities Tanikella Bharani and Tammareddy Bharadwaj. The attendees appreciated the film and lauded the team’s efforts.

Multi-Language Release Plans

The makers have announced plans to release the biopic in multiple Indian languages to ensure Ramaiah’s story reaches a broader audience. Director Vemuganti said the film was made to inspire future generations with Ramaiah’s dedication to nature. Music director Ballepalli Mohan added that the film is a tribute to the legendary environmentalist.

A Life Dedicated to Nature

Daripalli Ramaiah, hailing from Reddipalli village, earned a unique identity for his tireless work in environmental conservation. He widely promoted the slogan “Vriksho Rakshati Rakshitah” (Save trees, and they will save you) and traveled across villages spreading awareness.

He also encouraged people to gift saplings during special occasions, creating a meaningful social practice. Collecting seeds and dispersing them in forest areas was part of his daily routine, reflecting his deep commitment to nature.

Legacy That Lives On

Though Ramaiah passed away in April this year, his legacy continues to inspire generations. Through this biopic, his life, message, and contributions to environmental protection are set to reach many more people across the country.