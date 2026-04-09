Rishab Shetty's Fall Out With Jai Hanuman Producers?

Director Prashant Varma’s ambitious mythological project Jai Hanuman, which was initially planned under the prestigious Hombale Films banner, has reportedly undergone a major production shift.

The film, envisioned with Rishab Shetty in the lead, was earlier expected to be backed by Hombale Films—the banner that earned nationwide acclaim with the Kantara franchise. However, recent developments appear to have altered the trajectory of the project.

According to industry sources, differences have emerged between Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films, reportedly over financial matters. The banner, which rose to prominence with Kantara and further expanded its brand with its sequel, had built a strong market presence. But the reported disagreements seem to have created a rift between the actor-filmmaker and the production house.

In the wake of these developments, Jai Hanuman is now said to be moving forward under Mythri Movie Makers, marking a significant change in its production backing.

The reported fallout has also sparked speculation within industry circles about the future of the Kantara franchise. With the relationship between Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films believed to have turned strained, questions are being raised over whether the series will continue as originally planned.