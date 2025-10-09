Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Tanuja-Kalyan Love Story, Flora Saini in Big Trouble?

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu continues to be dominated by emotions, alliances, and an ever-changing web of love stories. After the buzz around Rithu and Demon Pawan’s chemistry took over social media, it is now Tanuja and Kalyan who are stealing the spotlight.

Kalyan, who was once caught in the Rithu and Pawan love triangle, appears to have shifted his attention entirely toward Tanuja. Over the past few days, viewers noticed Kalyan dropping subtle hints about his growing fondness for her. However, Tanuja’s reactions made it evident that she was not reciprocating his feelings. When Kalyan finally gathered the courage to confess his emotions directly, Tanuja firmly turned him down.

Her reason was straightforward and measured. She explained that while Kalyan might be expressive, he lacks the calm and composed qualities she seeks in a partner.

According to her, she values a person who can handle tense situations with just a few thoughtful words rather than lengthy discussions. Her rejection not only left Kalyan disheartened but also sparked discussions among the housemates and fans about emotional maturity and compatibility inside the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, actress Flora Saini seems to be in trouble once again. Reports suggest that she is among the contestants most likely to face elimination this week due to her minimal participation in recent tasks. Critics online claim that Flora’s continued presence in the house is largely due to her strong public relations support rather than active gameplay. This perception has led to mixed opinions among fans about her contribution to the show.

With love confessions, heartbreak, and elimination tension, Bigg Boss 9 Telugu continues to deliver the perfect mix of drama, emotions, and unpredictability that keeps its audience hooked every night.