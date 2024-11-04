November 7 School Holiday : Holiday for schools, and colleges

The government has announced a public holiday on November 7th, Thursday, for schools, colleges, and government offices. This holiday is in addition to the previously announced Diwali holidays ¹. Furthermore, November 15th, Friday, will also be a holiday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Reason Behind the Holiday

The holiday on November 7th is due to the significance of Chhath Puja, a prominent festival in North India, particularly among the people of Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Chhath Puja is celebrated after Diwali, and it's a major festival where devotees worship the Sun God.

Preparations for Chhath Puja

To facilitate the celebrations, the Delhi government has decided to set up 1,000 model ghats across the city. Additionally, temporary ghats will be constructed in 70 assembly constituencies to make it easier for devotees to observe the festival.

Significance of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is a significant festival where devotees, mostly women, worship the Sun God by standing in knee-deep water and offering prayers. This festival is celebrated with great fervor in North India, and the government's decision to declare a public holiday will enable people to participate in the festivities without any hindrances.

So, mark your calendars for November 7th and 15th and enjoy the extended holidays!