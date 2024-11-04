India-Vietnam joint military exercise begins at Ambala

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The 5th Edition of Vietnam Indian Bilateral Army Exercise “VINBAX 2024” commenced at Haryana’s Ambala on Monday for practising joint engineering tasks under UN Peace Keeping Operations.

The exercise is scheduled to continue till November 23 at Ambala and Chandimandir, a statement said.

The aim of VINBAX-2024 is to enhance the joint military capability of both sides in the employment and deployment of Engineer Company and Medical Teams to undertake engineering tasks as part of the United Nations Contingent in Peacekeeping Operations.

The exercise is a sequel to a previously conducted bilateral exercise in Vietnam in 2023 and a major milestone in strengthening the bilateral relations between India and Vietnam.

This edition marks a significant increase in the scope with Bi Service level participation for the first time by personnel of Army and Air Force from both the countries.

The Indian Army contingent comprising 47 personnel is being represented by a Regiment of the Corps of Engineers along with personnel from other arms and services. The Vietnamese contingent of similar strength will be represented by the troops of the Vietnam People's Army.

The conduct of VINBAX-2024 as a field training exercise with enhanced scope from previous editions of bilateral exercise will strengthen mutual confidence, and interoperability and enable sharing of best practices between the Indian Army and Vietnam People’s Army, the statement said.

A 48-hour Validation Exercise with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief demonstration and equipment display is also part of the schedule to assess the standards achieved by both contingents while executing technical military operations under similar scenarios in UN missions.

The joint exercise will also provide an opportunity to the troops of both the Contingents to learn about the social and cultural heritages of each other, said the statement.

Exercise VINBAX was instituted in 2018 and the first edition was conducted at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. It is an annual training event conducted alternately in India and Vietnam. The last edition was conducted at Chandimandir Military Station in August 2022.

