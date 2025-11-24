November 25 School Holiday Declared in Delhi, Noida: Here’s Why

Schools in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad will remain shut on Tuesday, November 25, as the region observes the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, honouring his sacrifice in the defence of religious freedom. The Delhi government issued a formal notification declaring the day a public holiday for all schools and government offices in the capital.

In Noida and Ghaziabad, the Uttar Pradesh government revised its earlier schedule and aligned the holiday with Delhi’s observance, instructing state-run schools and many private institutions across the regions to close for the day. While the majority of schools will follow the closure, some private schools may issue separate circulars to confirm arrangements for their students.

Regular public transport services such as the Delhi Metro, buses and taxis are expected to operate normally. Banks will remain open since the day is not a regional bank holiday under the RBI calendar. Meanwhile hospitals and emergency services will continue functioning without disruption.

With the school closure in place, parents and students are advised to keep an eye on any further announcements and plan accordingly for the extended break.