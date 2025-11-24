Book Review: That’s A Fire Ant Right There — A Tender, Witty, and Unflinching Portrait of Coastal Andhra

Mohammed Khadeer Babu’s That’s A Fire Ant Right There arrives in English like a warm, familiar gust from the coastal towns of Andhra—full of mischief, melancholy, and unmistakable charm. Told through the innocent, sharp-eyed voice of a young boy, the collection brings alive a world that is at once intimate and universal, comic and cutting, nostalgic and unsettling.

Rooted deeply in the Muslim communities of coastal Andhra, Khadeer Babu’s writing has long been celebrated for finding humour in hardship—a Chaplinesque talent that turns everyday misery into moments of laughter. In this translation too, the author’s signature style sparkles. The lanes, rooftops, classrooms and beaches of Nellore come alive with cheeky youngsters, strong-willed women, gentle drifters, earnest teachers and the many unsung characters who shape the young narrator’s worldview.

Beneath the playful surface, however, lies a sharply observant critique of the world the child is growing up in. The stories—told in the rhythmic, flavourful Nellore dialect—reveal the quiet violence of social barriers, the harshness of child labour, the failings of the education system and the persistence of casteist attitudes. Khadeer Babu captures how minorities, especially Muslims in small-town India, navigate a majoritarian environment with humour as both shield and rebellion.

Yet, what ultimately warms the book is its unwavering faith in the everyday bonds that hold communities together. Friendship—especially between Hindu and Muslim children—runs like a clear stream through these tales. In today’s polarised climate, the book gently reminds readers of the natural, inherited legacies of coexistence that once defined the social fabric. When the young boy says he never regretted not learning Urdu or Arabic and only reading the Quran in Telugu, it becomes a profound statement about belonging—one that transcends language and boundary.

D.V. Subhashri’s translation is a triumph in itself. Retaining the quirks, idioms, sounds and emotional cadence of the original Telugu, she ensures that the humour lands, the pathos lingers, and the characters breathe with authenticity. Her work opens up Khadeer Babu’s world to a new audience without diluting its rootedness.

That’s A Fire Ant Right There is more than a collection of stories—it is a window into a community, an upbringing, and an entire cultural eco-system captured with affection and honesty. For anyone interested in contemporary Indian writing, regional literature, or simply great storytelling, this book is essential reading. It entertains, it teaches, and above all, it reminds us of the enduring power of shared humanity.

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