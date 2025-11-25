School Holiday Today, Nov 25: UP, Delhi Schools Closed for Shaheedi Diwas

Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day (Shaheedi Diwas) will be observed across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, with all schools and colleges remaining closed. The state government has officially declared a holiday to mark the occasion.

Interestingly, while Punjab and several northern states observed Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti on November 24 as a public holiday, Uttar Pradesh shifted its Shaheedi Diwas observance to November 25, leading to some confusion among parents and students. The variation in dates across states has sparked widespread searches online for school holiday updates and academic calendar clarifications.

Delhi Schools Closed on November 25 Amid Pollution Concerns

The Delhi government has also declared a holiday on November 25 for all schools in observance of Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day. In addition to the official holiday, schools in the National Capital Region (NCR) — including Noida and Ghaziabad — have been directed to suspend outdoor activities due to alarming pollution levels.

Citing a Supreme Court directive, the Directorate of Education & Sports issued a circular stating, “The commission deems it necessary for the NCR State Governments and the Government of NCT of Delhi to take immediate and appropriate action to ensure that physical sport competitions scheduled in November and December be postponed, considering the prevailing Air Quality trends.”

As a result, both holiday observance and pollution control measures will keep Delhi-NCR schools closed on Tuesday.

Possible School Holiday in Tamil Nadu Due to Weather Alert

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several coastal districts for November 25, warning of heavy rainfall and possible cyclonic activity. State officials may declare local school holidays in vulnerable regions as a precautionary measure.

An official statement regarding school closures in Tamil Nadu due to rain is expected soon. Students and parents are advised to check the IMD website and official district notifications for real-time updates on weather-related holidays.

Summary:

Uttar Pradesh: Shaheedi Diwas holiday on Nov 25; all schools and colleges closed.

Shaheedi Diwas holiday on Nov 25; all schools and colleges closed. Delhi & NCR: Schools closed on Nov 25 for Shaheedi Diwas; outdoor activities suspended due to pollution.

Schools closed on Nov 25 for Shaheedi Diwas; outdoor activities suspended due to pollution. Tamil Nadu: Yellow alert issued; holiday decision pending based on weather conditions.

Stay updated with the latest notifications from your state education department and local authorities for confirmed school holiday details for November 25, 2025.