November 25 Public Holiday in Delhi: Here's Why!

The Delhi government has announced a public holiday on November 25, 2025, to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, the ninth Sikh Guru. This decision was made to allow residents to pay tribute to the revered Sikh leader and participate in the commemorative events.

As per official notifications, all government offices, schools, and colleges in Delhi will remain closed on November 25. The holiday has been declared to enable people to attend the large-scale events scheduled at the Red Fort, which will include a light-and-sound show, a kirtan darbar, and other cultural programs.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also shifted the holiday for Shaheedi Diwas to November 25, and all government offices and schools in the state will observe the holiday on this day. Additionally, the Haryana government has declared November 25 a Restricted Holiday to mark the occasion.

The events at the Red Fort are expected to draw thousands of devotees, and security has been tightened in the area, especially after the November 10 blast. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the concluding ceremony on November 25.

While government offices and institutions will be closed, private offices may choose to remain open. Public transport, including Delhi Metro and buses, will operate as usual to facilitate commuters. Essential services such as hospitals, water, electricity, and sanitation will continue to function normally.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the events and reflect on Guru Tegh Bahadur's message of sacrifice, courage, and religious freedom.

Also read: November 24 Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Districts Shut Due to Heavy Rains!