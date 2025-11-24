Delhi Pollution: November 24, 25 School Holiday Declared? Here's What We Know!

With air pollution once again entering the “severe” category across several parts of Delhi-NCR, parents have been anxiously checking whether schools would remain closed on November 24 and 25. As of now, the Delhi government has not declared a pollution-related school holiday for either of the two days.

On November 24, all schools in Delhi operated as usual. However, several institutions temporarily suspended outdoor activities, morning assemblies and sports sessions due to the poor AQI levels. Many schools also advised parents to ensure students carry masks and avoid unnecessary exposure during travel.

For November 25, there is no pollution-linked closure either. Schools are open, and no district-level or citywide shutdown has been announced for air-quality reasons. The only holiday falling on November 25 is the Shaheedi Diwas public holiday declared earlier by the Delhi government, unrelated to pollution. Many government schools will remain closed due to this observance, not because of environmental conditions.

Authorities continue to monitor the AQI across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram. Should levels deteriorate further, emergency measures under GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) may be reintroduced, including temporary school closures, but no such directive has been issued at this time.

Parents are advised to follow official updates from the Delhi Education Department for any late announcements, especially as pollution levels fluctuate across the NCR region.