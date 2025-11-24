Bank Holidays November 24 to 30: Only One Shutdown, 30th November

As November enters its final week, bank customers can expect almost uninterrupted services across India. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on just one day during the week — Sunday, 30 November.

Single Closure on November 30

All public and private sector banks across the country will observe a holiday on November 30 as part of the routine weekly shutdown on Sundays.

On all other days during the week, including Saturday, banking operations will continue without interruption.

Is Saturday a Working Day?

November 29 falls on the fifth Saturday of the month.

As per banking norms, only the second and fourth Saturdays are holidays. Therefore, November 29 will be a working Saturday for all banks.

Regular Closure Pattern

Beyond RBI-notified holidays, banks across India follow a standard schedule of weekly holidays:

Sundays

Second and fourth Saturdays

In November so far, banks have already observed six holidays across different states due to regional festivals and local events. The most recent closure was on 15 November in Ranchi for Birsa Munda Jayanti.

Any Holidays Left in November?

No additional state-specific or national bank holidays are scheduled for the rest of November.

The only remaining closure this month is the upcoming Sunday.

The next notified bank holiday appears in the RBI’s December list — 1 December, when banks in Itanagar and Kohima will remain shut for State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day, respectively.

What Services Work When Banks Are Closed?

Even when branches shut, customers can still access essential banking functions:

Internet banking and mobile banking remain operational.

ATMs function 24×7 for cash withdrawals.

UPI payments continue without interruption.

NEFT/RTGS, DD requests, and cheque services can be submitted online or via app-based options.

Card services, standing instructions, account maintenance requests and locker applications can also be initiated digitally.

Holiday schedules are declared by the RBI under the Negotiable Instruments Act, meaning services related to cheques and negotiable instruments are unavailable on RBI-listed holidays.