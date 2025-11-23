November 24 Bank Holiday or not?

Nov 23, 2025, 13:13 IST
- Sakshi Post

All the banks in India are likely to remain open on 24 November as the day has not been marked as a festival or special observance in the official holiday calendar. It falls on Monday and is, thus, treated as a regular working day for all public and private sector banks.

Why Banks Are Open on 24 November

There are no national holidays, regional events, or state-specific occasions scheduled on this date. Consequently, banks will operate on their regular weekday schedule, and all branch-based services—like cash deposits, withdrawals, and documentation—are available as usual.

Any State-Wise Bank Holidays on 24 November?

Banking operations will, therefore, continue uninterruptedly in the entire country as no state or union territory has declared a bank holiday for 24 November.

Regular Pattern of Weekly Bank Holiday

As a reminder:

  • Banks are closed on all Sundays.
  • Moreover, banks also remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
  • First, third, and fifth Saturdays are working days.

Since the date of 24 November is neither a weekend nor a special observance, it remains a normal working day.

What Services Remain Available?

Even though the banks are open, customers can still use:

  • Internet banking
  • Mobile banking
  • UPI payments
  • ATM services

The digital facilities operate 24/7, even on holidays. In summary, 24 November is not a bank holiday. All the bank branches will be open and operate normally across India.


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Bank holidays in India
November bank holidays
Holidays in India
holidays
holiday
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