November 24 Bank Holiday or not?
All the banks in India are likely to remain open on 24 November as the day has not been marked as a festival or special observance in the official holiday calendar. It falls on Monday and is, thus, treated as a regular working day for all public and private sector banks.
Why Banks Are Open on 24 November
There are no national holidays, regional events, or state-specific occasions scheduled on this date. Consequently, banks will operate on their regular weekday schedule, and all branch-based services—like cash deposits, withdrawals, and documentation—are available as usual.
Any State-Wise Bank Holidays on 24 November?
Banking operations will, therefore, continue uninterruptedly in the entire country as no state or union territory has declared a bank holiday for 24 November.
Regular Pattern of Weekly Bank Holiday
As a reminder:
- Banks are closed on all Sundays.
- Moreover, banks also remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
- First, third, and fifth Saturdays are working days.
Since the date of 24 November is neither a weekend nor a special observance, it remains a normal working day.
What Services Remain Available?
Even though the banks are open, customers can still use:
- Internet banking
- Mobile banking
- UPI payments
- ATM services
The digital facilities operate 24/7, even on holidays. In summary, 24 November is not a bank holiday. All the bank branches will be open and operate normally across India.