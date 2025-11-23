November 24 Bank Holiday or not?

All the banks in India are likely to remain open on 24 November as the day has not been marked as a festival or special observance in the official holiday calendar. It falls on Monday and is, thus, treated as a regular working day for all public and private sector banks.

Why Banks Are Open on 24 November

There are no national holidays, regional events, or state-specific occasions scheduled on this date. Consequently, banks will operate on their regular weekday schedule, and all branch-based services—like cash deposits, withdrawals, and documentation—are available as usual.

Any State-Wise Bank Holidays on 24 November?

Banking operations will, therefore, continue uninterruptedly in the entire country as no state or union territory has declared a bank holiday for 24 November.

Regular Pattern of Weekly Bank Holiday

As a reminder:

Banks are closed on all Sundays.

Moreover, banks also remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

First, third, and fifth Saturdays are working days.

Since the date of 24 November is neither a weekend nor a special observance, it remains a normal working day.

What Services Remain Available?

Even though the banks are open, customers can still use:

Internet banking

Mobile banking

UPI payments

ATM services

The digital facilities operate 24/7, even on holidays. In summary, 24 November is not a bank holiday. All the bank branches will be open and operate normally across India.