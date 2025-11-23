Bank Holidays This Week: Full List From November 24 to 30

All public and private sector banks across India will remain closed on only one day this week, which is Sunday, 30 November due to the regular weekly holiday. Apart from that, banks are likely to function normally on all other days between November 24 and 29.

Bank Holidays From November 24–30 (Day-Wise List)

24 November (Monday) – Working Day

25 November (Tuesday) - Working Day

26 November (Wednesday) – Working Day

27 November (Thursday) – Working Day

28 November (Friday) - Working Day

29 November (Saturday) - Working Day (5th Saturday)

30 November (Sunday) – Bank Holiday (Weekly Holiday)

Do banks operate on Saturdays?

Yes, 29 November is the fifth Saturday, and according to the RBI guidelines, banks are open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays. Banks are closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays.

How many bank holidays have occurred this month?

Banks have shut for as many as six days altogether in different states so far this November due to regional festivals, Sundays, or scheduled holidays. The last state-specific bank holiday was on 15 November in Ranchi due to Birsa Munda Jayanti.

Any holidays left this month?

Sunday, 30 November is the only remaining bank holiday in November.

The next bank holiday will fall on 1 December when banks in Itanagar and Kohima are closed for State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day respectively.

What services are available during bank holidays?

Even when physical branches are closed, customers can access:

Internet banking

Mobile banking

UPI transactions

24/7 ATM services

NEFT, RTGS, chequebook, and DD request forms

Card services (credit/debit/ATM)

Online account management services

Bank holiday schedules are declared by the RBI under the Negotiable Instruments Act, affecting cheque clearing and certain offline transactions on designated holidays.