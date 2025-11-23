Thanksgiving Day, Holiday: What’s Open and What’s Closed?

Thanksgiving remains one of the most cherished American traditions, bringing families and friends together for a warm and festive celebration. The holiday is known for its comforting meals—golden roast turkey, buttery mashed potatoes, spicy stuffing, tangy cranberry sauce, and the classic pumpkin pie.

In the United States, Thanksgiving is observed every year on the fourth Thursday of November. In 2025, the holiday falls on November 27. Households across the country will gather for hearty meals, reflect on their blessings, and enjoy quality time together. While today’s celebrations revolve around family gatherings, the holiday’s roots lie in age-old harvest rituals, where communities expressed gratitude for a bountiful season.

Closures on Thanksgiving Day

Most government services—including federal, state, and local offices—will be suspended for the day. Regular operations will resume on Friday. Financial markets, including the New York Stock Exchange, will also halt trading on Thanksgiving and reopen the next business day. Although many public services pause briefly, essential services and digital banking options continue to operate uninterrupted.

Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day 2025

A number of well-known restaurant chains plan to welcome customers on Thanksgiving Day in 2025. Many locations may operate with adjusted hours, and since several branches are independently owned, checking with local outlets for exact timings is recommended. Here are some popular chains offering dine-in or takeaway options:

Where to Eat on Thanksgiving 2025

Applebee’s: Select branches will serve customers, but schedules differ widely.

Arby’s: Many restaurants will open, though operating hours depend on local management.

Baskin-Robbins: Hours vary since most stores run independently.

Burger King: Availability differs; patrons should confirm with their nearest outlet.

Boston Market: Open in multiple areas, with special Thanksgiving meal packages at many locations.

BRIO Tuscan Grille: Serving a curated three-course Thanksgiving meal along with pickup options.

Buca di Beppo: Welcoming guests for both dine-in meals and takeaway orders.

Cracker Barrel: Open across various locations, but hours may change from store to store.

Del Frisco’s Grille: Offering a fixed Thanksgiving menu for guests seeking an upscale meal.

Dunkin’: Most stores will remain open; hours depend on the outlet.

Fogo de Chão: Several branches will operate, featuring their popular holiday selections.

IHOP: Open for breakfast or festive meals, though timings may vary.

Jimmy John’s: Largely open, but checking ahead is recommended due to differing hours.

Kona Grill: Offering a special Thanksgiving spread from November 27 to 30.

Krispy Kreme: Open but planning an early closure around 2 pm in most regions.

Maggiano’s: Open with a festive Thanksgiving menu, typically closing by 8 pm.

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