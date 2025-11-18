November 19 Bank Holiday or not?

November 19 is not considered a bank holiday, and thus, banks will operate like any other day in the country. To be precise, since the date does not coincide with a national festival or regional celebration day, it is treated as a regular working day for public and private sector banks.

Bank holidays usually occur due to important festivals, state-specific events, second and fourth Saturdays, or Sundays. None of these apply to November 19, hence there is no break in banking operations. Customers can visit their local branches for routine services regarding cash transactions, cheque deposits, account updates, or any other in-person banking work.

Digital banking services like mobile banking, net banking, UPI, and ATMs will also continue to operate without any interruption, just as they do on normal business days.

Conclusion

As there are no festivals, government events, or special observances on November 19, banks will remain open and operate as usual. If you have any banking tasks planned for the day, feel free to visit your branch without worrying about a holiday.

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