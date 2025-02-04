National Holiday on Jain Tirthankars' Birth Anniversary, Demands BJP Dr Laxman

In a significant move, Dr K. Laxman, a Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has urged the government to declare a national holiday on the birth anniversaries of Bhagwan Rishabdev and Bhagwan Mahavir, two revered Jain Tirthankars.

Dr Laxman raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour and pointed out the significant contributions of Bhagwan Rishabdev and Bhagwan Mahavir towards non-violence, peace, and compassion. He said that national holidays on their birth anniversaries would be a great tribute to their contribution towards peace and promotion of values of non-violence and harmony.

Bhagwan Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankar of Jainism, was one of the leading figures in religious and philosophical thought for Jainism. Born in the early 6th century BCE in Bihar, he formulated key Jain principles like ahimsa, aparigraha, and anekantavada. His teaching has had profound impacts on Jainism and Indian spirituality.

Similarly, the first Jain Tirthankar, Bhagwan Rishabdev, is revered as Adinath, meaning that he was the first among them. His teachings provided the moral and philosophical bases of Jainism, stressing self-control, meditation, and harmony with nature.

The Jain community has appreciated Dr. Laxman's proposal as it gives them the chance to rejoice and propagate non-violence, peace, and compassion. It will be a national holiday declaration of the birthdays of Bhagwan Rishabdev and Bhagwan Mahavir; therefore, this is not just a celebration moment for the Jain community but for everyone who enjoys peace and spiritual growth.

As a Member of Parliament, Dr. K. Laxman has been a strong champion of the rights and interests of the Jain community. The proposal to declare national holidays on the birth anniversaries of Bhagwan Rishabdev and Bhagwan Mahavir is a big step towards inculcating values of non-violence, peace, and compassion in Indian society.

