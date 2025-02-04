Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Bala Krishna's Movie

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest blockbuster, Daaku Maharaaj, which hit theatres during the Pongal and Sankranthi festivities on January 12, 2025, is all set to make its digital debut. The action-packed film, directed by Bobby Kolli, received an enthusiastic response from audiences, particularly for Balakrishna’s stylized portrayal. Now, fans who missed the theatrical run can catch the film on Netflix starting February 9, 2025.

Reports suggest that Daaku Maharaaj will be available for streaming in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, details regarding the release date of the Hindi version on OTT are yet to be confirmed. The film’s Hindi theatrical release took place on January 24, 2025.

The high-octane entertainer stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role alongside Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Urvashi Rautela, and Rishi. The movie is backed by producers Sai Soujanya and Naga Vamsi, with stunning visuals captured by cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan and a gripping soundtrack composed by S Thaman.

Daaku Maharaaj has achieved significant box office success, grossing over Rs 150 crore, making it the highest-earning film in Balakrishna’s career. The story follows an engineer who, driven by a sense of justice, transforms into a dacoit to support his people through challenging times.

Despite its commercial success, the film has received mixed critical reviews. India Today Digital rated it 2.5 out of 5 stars, stating, “Director Bobby Kolli's Daaku Maharaaj follows a predictable oppressed-versus-oppressor narrative. While the protagonist is not the oppressed himself, he turns vigilante for a cause. The film incorporates numerous commercial elements, some of which feel formulaic.”

With its grand OTT release on the horizon, Daaku Maharaaj is expected to reach an even wider audience. Fans can tune in to Netflix on February 9, 2025, to experience the action-packed drama from the comfort of their homes.