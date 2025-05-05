May 6: No Holiday for Indian Stock Market

If you're going to trade or invest in the stock market on May 6, the markets will be operating as usual. Based on the stock market holidays list, May 6 is not a holiday for the stock market. Since there's no special day, festival, or reason why the market needs to be closed, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open for trading.

Stock Market Holidays in May 2025

The Indian stock market will remain closed for 10 days during May 2025, including:

Weekends (Saturdays and Sundays)

Here's a glance at the NSE holidays for trading in 2025:

May 1 (Thursday) - Maharashtra Day

August 15 (Friday) - Independence Day

August 27 (Wednesday) - Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 (Thursday) - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dusshera

October 21 (Tuesday) - Diwali Laxmi Pujan (Muhurat Trading will be conducted)

October 22 (Wednesday) - Balipratipada

November 5 (Wednesday) - Prakash Gurpurb (Sri Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti)

December 25 (Thursday) - Christmas

Stock Market Timings

The trading hours of the NSE are as follows:

Trading Days: Monday to Friday (excluding holidays declared)

Market Hours:

Pre-Open Session: 9:00 AM - 9:15 AM (with order entry and matching)

Regular Trading Session: 9:15 AM - 3:30 PM

Closing Session: 3:40 PM - 4:00 PM

Block Deal Sessions: 8:45 AM - 9:00 AM (morning) and 2:05 PM - 2:20 PM (afternoon)

Conclusion

Since May 6 is not a holiday for the stock market, you can schedule your investments and trades in accordance with the normal market timing. Monitor market trends and make wise decisions to reach your financial objectives.

Also read: Bank Holidays 2025 from May 5 to 12: State-wise list!