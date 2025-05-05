Bank Holidays 2025 from may 5 to 12: State-wise list!

Indian banks have a treat awaiting them as they enjoy a well-deserved respite from May 5th to 11th. Various special occasions are scheduled, which means four consecutive bank holidays. Here are the coming holidays and their respective dates.

Coming Bank Holidays

May 7: Banks will remain closed in Guwahati because of the Panchayat election in Assam. Banks elsewhere in the nation will be open.

May 9: Banks in urban areas such as Kolkata will remain shut on account of celebrating the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. Banks in other state areas will operate as normal.

May 10: All banks in the country will remain shut since it coincides with the second Saturday of the month.

May 11: Since it is a Sunday, all banks in India will remain shut.

Moreover, on May 12, banks in many cities, such as Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar, will remain shut on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

Special Occasions

Assam Panchayat Elections

The Government of Assam will be holding Panchayat Elections in two phases during May 2025. The second phase of the election will be held on 7th May. These are under the framework of the Assam Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, by which the state can have a three-tier Panchayati Raj system.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti or Rabindra Jayanti is an annual cultural celebration observed by worldwide Tagore lovers. It's the birthday commemoration day of the celebrated philosopher and poet Rabindranath Tagore. The celebration of the festival is largely observed in Santiniketan, Birbhum in West Bengal, especially within Visva-Bharati University, established by Tagore himself.

Second Saturday Bank Holiday

According to the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India, scheduled and non-scheduled banks both follow public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Payment systems like RTGS, NEFT, and ECS remain non-functional these days.

With such holidays planned in advance, customers of banks can schedule their transactions accordingly and enjoy the long weekend to the fullest.

