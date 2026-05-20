May 21 Bank Holiday or not in India?

Banks across India will remain open on May 21, 2026, as it is a regular working day with no nationwide festival, public holiday, or special banking occasion announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Customers can visit bank branches and access regular banking services without any interruption.

There is currently no RBI-declared nationwide bank holiday for Thursday, May 21, 2026. Normal banking operations, including cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, and customer services, are expected to function as usual in most states.

However, bank holidays in India can vary from state to state depending on local festivals, regional celebrations, or state-specific observances. As of now, no major state-wise banking holiday has been widely announced for May 21. In states where local events or regional observances are declared later by authorities, banks may remain closed in selected areas.

Customers are advised to check with their respective bank branches for any local holiday notifications before visiting. Online banking, UPI, mobile banking, ATMs, and internet banking services will continue to work normally across the country.

According to the RBI holiday calendar pattern, May 21 does not fall under:

National holiday

Negotiable Instruments Act holiday

Second Saturday

Fourth Saturday

Sunday bank closure

So, banks including major public and private sector institutions such as State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Punjab National Bank are expected to remain operational on May 21, 2026.

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