May 21 Stock Market Holiday or not?
Investors and traders searching for “May 21 stock market holiday or not” should note that Thursday, May 21, 2026, is a regular trading day in India. There is no stock market holiday tomorrow as there are no major national festivals, public holidays, or special occasions scheduled on the day.
Both the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE) will function normally on May 21, 2026.
Will NSE and BSE Be Open on May 21?
Yes, Indian stock markets will remain open tomorrow. Trading activities across all major segments are expected to continue as usual, including:
- Equity trading
- Derivatives trading
- Currency derivatives
- Securities lending and borrowing
- Commodity trading (MCX timings may vary by session)
The normal market timings for NSE and BSE are:
- Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM
- Regular trading session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM
Why Are People Searching About May 21 Stock Market Holiday?
Many traders and investors frequently search for market holidays before weekdays to confirm whether exchanges are operational. Since May 21 does not coincide with:
- National holiday
- Religious festival
- Election holiday
- Special trading suspension
- Weekend closure
…the stock market will continue regular operations.
Stock Market Holiday Calendar 2026
Indian stock exchanges usually remain closed on occasions such as:
- Republic Day
- Holi
- Mahavir Jayanti
- Independence Day
- Gandhi Jayanti
- Diwali
- Christmas
However, May 21, 2026, is not listed as an official stock market holiday.
Conclusion
If you are planning trading or investments for Thursday, there is no need to worry about exchange closure. NSE and BSE will remain fully operational on May 21, 2026, as it is a normal working day without any festival or public holiday.