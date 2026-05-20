Investors and traders searching for “May 21 stock market holiday or not” should note that Thursday, May 21, 2026, is a regular trading day in India. There is no stock market holiday tomorrow as there are no major national festivals, public holidays, or special occasions scheduled on the day.

Both the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE) will function normally on May 21, 2026.

Will NSE and BSE Be Open on May 21?

Yes, Indian stock markets will remain open tomorrow. Trading activities across all major segments are expected to continue as usual, including:

Equity trading

Derivatives trading

Currency derivatives

Securities lending and borrowing

Commodity trading (MCX timings may vary by session)

The normal market timings for NSE and BSE are:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Regular trading session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Why Are People Searching About May 21 Stock Market Holiday?

Many traders and investors frequently search for market holidays before weekdays to confirm whether exchanges are operational. Since May 21 does not coincide with:

National holiday

Religious festival

Election holiday

Special trading suspension

Weekend closure

…the stock market will continue regular operations.

Stock Market Holiday Calendar 2026

Indian stock exchanges usually remain closed on occasions such as:

Republic Day

Holi

Mahavir Jayanti

Independence Day

Gandhi Jayanti

Diwali

Christmas

However, May 21, 2026, is not listed as an official stock market holiday.

Conclusion

If you are planning trading or investments for Thursday, there is no need to worry about exchange closure. NSE and BSE will remain fully operational on May 21, 2026, as it is a normal working day without any festival or public holiday.