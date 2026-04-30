May 1 Bank Holiday or not for Labour Day?

As May 1 approaches, many customers are unsure about bank operations on the occasion of Labour Day. Observed every year to recognise the contributions of workers and the labour movement, this year the day falls on a Friday, leading to confusion about whether banks will remain open across India.

RBI Holiday List: City-Wise Bank Closures

As per the Reserve Bank of India holiday schedule, banks will remain closed in several cities on May 1, 2026. These include major locations such as Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, New Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, and Thiruvananthapuram, among others.

The closure is being observed for multiple regional occasions, including Labour Day, Maharashtra Day, Buddha Purnima, and the birth anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu.

Where Banks Will Remain Open

While a large number of cities will observe a holiday, bank branches in some parts of the country will continue to operate as usual. This is because bank holidays in India vary depending on state-specific observances and regional events.

Why Bank Holidays Differ by Region

Bank holidays are not uniform nationwide. They are decided based on local festivals, state formation days, and other regional celebrations, which is why some cities observe a holiday while others remain open on the same day.

What Customers Should Do

Customers are advised to check with their local bank branch before planning a visit on May 1. Alternatively, online banking services, mobile apps, and ATMs will remain accessible even in cities where branches are closed.

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