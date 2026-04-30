Thingyan 2026: Celebrate the Burmese New Year at Burma Burma

There are festivals — and then there are experiences that immerse you in culture, community, and cuisine. This May, Burma Burma invites diners across India to step into the vibrant world of Thingyan, the Burmese New Year, with a thoughtfully curated festive menu that celebrates not just food, but the joy of sharing.

A Festival Where Food Takes Centre Stage

Known as the Water Festival, Thingyan is a time of cleansing, renewal, and togetherness. Across Myanmar, homes and streets come alive with laughter, water splashing rituals, and—most importantly—tables filled with comforting, flavourful dishes. It’s a season where food becomes the language of celebration.

Bringing this spirit to India, Burma Burma’s limited-edition Thingyan Festive Menu (May 1–31, 2026) recreates the warmth of traditional Burmese lunch houses—spaces where families, friends, and neighbours gather over generous meals.

At the core of this festive experience are Thingyan Rice Bowls, designed for sharing—because no celebration is complete alone.

Each bowl is a wholesome spread of fragrant rice, soulful curries, stir-fried vegetables, crunchy sides, soothing soups, and bold chutneys. It’s Burmese home-style cooking at its most comforting and layered.

Mohinga Rice Bowl – Inspired by Myanmar’s beloved national dish, this bowl blends lemongrass, ginger, and shallots with hearty pumpkin-peanut curry and vibrant stir-fries.

Hawker’s Rice Bowl – A tribute to bustling street markets, featuring chilli oil and tamarind-infused rice paired with bold, spicy accompaniments.

Rustic Rice Bowl – Smoky, open-fire flavours meet earthy curries and charred aromatics for a deeply satisfying meal.

Pickled Roselle Bowl – A tangy, refreshing take with fermented roselle leaves, perfect for summer indulgence.

Surrounding the rice bowls is a vibrant lineup of small plates inspired by Burmese street food culture:

New Year Parcels – Delicate tofu pockets filled with soy-seasoned cabbage and sprouts

Street-style Rice Crêpes – Light, flavourful, and paired with peanut-coconut sauce

Palata Sando – A Burmese twist on a sandwich with flaky flatbread and bold fillings

Crunchy Shiitake & Radish Salad – Textured, tangy, and addictive

Summer Salad – A refreshing citrus medley with pickled ginger and plum dressing

Fritter Platter – Perfect for sharing and snacking

Each dish captures the lively chaos and charm of Burmese street-side dining.

No festive spread is complete without indulgent desserts and cooling drinks:

Desserts:

Banana Bliss – A luscious take on traditional Burmese banana treats

Mango Bein Mont – A modern interpretation of the classic jaggery cake with tropical notes

A delightful Paan Jelly served at every table, adding a playful finish

Beverages:

Pandan Tamarind Fizz

Hibiscus Lemonade

Mango Picante

Ice Plum Soda

Each sip is designed to cool, refresh, and complement the bold flavours of the meal.

More Than a Meal: A Festive Experience

Beyond the food, Burma Burma transforms into a lively cultural space during Thingyan:

A fruit leather hawker offering handcrafted sweet-sour-spicy treats

A playful popsicle station with a fortune spin wheel

Festive décor inspired by Burmese markets

Unique experiences like Thanaka application and traditional hand-wash rituals

These thoughtful touches bring the authenticity and joy of Myanmar’s celebrations to life.

Celebrate Together, Wherever You Are

Whether you’re dining in at Burma Burma outlets across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, or ordering in via Swiggy and Zomato, the Thingyan menu is designed to be shared.

Because at its heart, Thingyan isn’t just about welcoming a New Year—it’s about gathering, reconnecting, and celebrating life over food.

A New Year, A New Feast

This summer, skip the ordinary. Step into a world of bold flavours, cultural richness, and festive cheer.

Celebrate Thingyan 2026 at Burma Burma—where every dish tells a story, and every meal brings people closer.