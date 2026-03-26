March 27 Bank Holiday for Sri Rama Navami?

If you are planning to visit a bank on March 27, it’s important to check your local holiday schedule in advance. Banking services will remain unavailable in multiple states due to the observance of Ram Navami, which is being celebrated on different dates across regions.

States Where Banks Will Be Closed on March 27

As per the holiday calendar followed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank branches will remain shut on March 27 in the following states:

Madhya Pradesh

Odisha

Sikkim

Telangana

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Jharkhand

Andhra Pradesh

The holiday is being observed as part of Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain in some regions), leading to the closure of physical bank branches in these areas.

Banking Services That Will Be Available

While bank branches will remain closed, customers can continue to access digital banking services without interruption. Facilities such as:

Mobile banking

Internet banking

ATM withdrawals

UPI transactions

will function as usual, ensuring that essential financial activities are not disrupted.

Why Bank Holidays Differ Across States

Bank holidays in India are not uniform nationwide. They are determined based on a combination of national holidays, regional festivals, and state-specific observances. As a result, closures may vary depending on location.

Plan Your Visit in Advance

Customers are advised to complete important banking tasks either before or after the holiday to avoid inconvenience. Since consecutive holidays and weekends can sometimes impact services, checking the schedule ahead of time is always a smart move.

Conclusion

With banks closed in several states on March 27 for Ram Navami, planning ahead can help you avoid last-minute hassles. While online services remain accessible, branch visits will have to wait until the next working day.

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