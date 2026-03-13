March 14 Bank Holiday for Second Saturday!

Banks across India will remain closed on March 14 as it falls on the second Saturday of the month, which is an official bank holiday according to the rules of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

As per RBI banking regulations, all public and private sector banks in the country observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Therefore, customers will not be able to access regular in-branch banking services on this day.

Why Banks Are Closed on Second Saturdays

The second and fourth Saturdays were declared bank holidays after a policy introduced by the Indian Banks' Association in coordination with the RBI. Since the implementation of the rule, banks operate only on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays, while the second and fourth Saturdays remain holidays.

Because March 14 falls on the second Saturday, all banks will remain closed across India.

What Banking Services Will Be Available

Even though physical bank branches will remain closed, customers can still access several digital and automated services, including:

Internet banking

Mobile banking apps

ATM withdrawals and deposits

UPI transactions

Online fund transfers such as NEFT and IMPS

These services will continue to function normally during the holiday.

Plan Your Bank Visits Accordingly

Customers who need to complete important banking work at a branch are advised to plan their visits either before the holiday or on the next working day. Banks will resume normal operations on the following Monday.

Second Saturday holidays are part of the standard banking calendar in India, so it is always helpful to check the monthly holiday schedule issued by the Reserve Bank of India to avoid inconvenience.

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