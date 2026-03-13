Anushka Shetty To Marry a Businessman? Wedding Announcement Soon

Popular Tollywood actress Anushka Shetty, fondly called “Jejamma” by fans, is reportedly preparing to enter a new phase of life. According to recent buzz in film industry circles, the 44-year-old actress may get married later this year.

Sources suggest that the groom is a businessman who shares a close relationship with her family. The match is believed to have been arranged with the approval and support of both families, making the development even more special for those close to the actress.

Over the years, several rumors about Anushka Shetty’s marriage have surfaced online and in media reports. However, insiders claim that this time the discussions are more concrete, leading to speculation that wedding preparations may already be underway.

Despite the growing buzz, there has been no official confirmation from the actress or her team. Fans and well-wishers are eagerly waiting for an official announcement to know whether the beloved Tollywood star will indeed tie the knot this year.

Anushka Shetty remains one of the most admired actresses in South Indian cinema, known for her powerful performances and strong on-screen presence. If the reports turn out to be true, it would mark a significant and joyful milestone in her personal life.