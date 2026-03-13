Telangana 10th Class Exams: Important Guidelines to Students

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has released the TG SSC Hall Ticket 2026 for Class 10 students. The admit cards are available on the official website bse.telangana.gov.in, while printed copies have already been sent to schools across the state through Speed Post.

Students appearing for the SSC public examinations can collect their hall tickets from their respective schools. The examinations will begin March 14 and continue until April 16, 2026, and will be conducted in the traditional pen-and-paper format.

Over 5.28 Lakh Students to Appear

This year, around 5,28,239 students are expected to take the SSC examinations in Telangana. To ensure smooth conduct of the exams, the board has set up 2,676 examination centres across the state.

Most examinations will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, though the duration may vary slightly for subjects such as First Language (Composite Course) and Science.

Hall Tickets Also Available on WhatsApp

Apart from the official website, students can also access their hall tickets through WhatsApp. By sending “Hi” to 8096958096 and typing “SSC Hall Ticket March-2026”, students will receive guidance to download their admit card digitally.

When Should Students Reach the Exam Centre?

Students are advised to reach their exam centres at least 45 minutes to 1 hour before the exam, preferably between 8:30 AM and 8:45 AM. Early arrival will help avoid last-minute stress and allow enough time for verification and seating arrangements.

Entry into the exam hall generally closes a few minutes before the exam begins, so students should not arrive late.

Important Tips for Students

Carry your hall ticket to the exam centre every day. Entry will not be allowed without it.

Reach the centre early to avoid traffic delays or last-minute confusion.

Carry essential stationery such as pens, pencils, erasers and a geometry box.

Avoid bringing electronic gadgets like mobile phones or smartwatches.

Read the question paper carefully before answering.

Manage your time wisely during the exam.

Stay calm and confident, and revise key points before the exam begins.

Details on the Hall Ticket

The SSC hall ticket contains important information including:

Student’s name

Roll number

Photograph and signature

Exam dates and timings

Name of the board

Instructions for exam day

Students should check all details carefully and immediately inform their school authorities if any errors are found.