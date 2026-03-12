March 13 Bank Holiday or Not? Check State-Wise Bank Holiday List in India

Many bank customers often check whether banks will remain open or closed before planning important financial transactions. If you are wondering whether banks will be closed on March 13, here is the latest update based on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Banks Open in Most Parts of India on March 13

March 13 is not a nationwide bank holiday. In most states across India, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, and other major regions, banks will function normally as it is a regular working day with no major national festival or public holiday scheduled.

Customers can visit bank branches and complete transactions such as deposits, withdrawals, account services, or loan-related work without any disruption.

State Where Banks Will Remain Closed

Although March 13 is a working day in most parts of India, banks in the state of Mizoram will remain closed on this day. The holiday is being observed for Chapchar Kut, a traditional spring festival celebrated by the Mizo community.

Chapchar Kut is one of the most important cultural festivals in Mizoram and is marked with traditional dances, music, and celebrations across the state.

No Bank Holiday in Telangana or Andhra Pradesh

For customers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, banks will remain fully operational on March 13 since there is no festival, government holiday, or special occasion scheduled in these states on that date.

However, customers should note that banks in these states will observe a holiday later in the month on March 19 for Ugadi (Telugu New Year).

Online Banking Services Continue

Even on days when banks remain closed in certain states, digital banking services such as UPI, mobile banking, internet banking, and ATM withdrawals continue to operate normally. Customers can still perform most financial transactions online.

Important Advice for Bank Customers

Since bank holidays in India vary from state to state depending on regional festivals and local observances, customers are always advised to check the RBI state-wise holiday list before visiting a branch. This can help avoid inconvenience or delays in completing important banking work.

Conclusion

To summarise, March 13 is a regular working day for banks in most parts of India, including major states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The only exception is Mizoram, where banks will remain closed due to the Chapchar Kut festival.

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