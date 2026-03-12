Dhurandhar Team Gears Up to Boost Sequel Hype Ahead of Release

The team behind the action thriller Dhurandhar is reportedly preparing a smart strategy to build excitement for its upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. According to industry reports, the makers are planning to re-release the first film in theatres shortly before the sequel arrives on the big screen.

The original film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, was released in December 2025 and turned out to be a major success at the box office. The movie created strong buzz among audiences and quickly built a loyal fan base for the franchise.

To keep the momentum going, the makers are considering bringing the first installment back to theatres worldwide just days before the sequel’s release. The idea behind this move is to help audiences refresh their memory of the storyline and reconnect with the characters before the next chapter begins.

The sequel, directed by Aditya Dhar, is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. The film is expected to continue the story from the first part and explore new twists in the narrative, making it one of the most anticipated action thrillers of the year.

With the re-release strategy and increasing promotional buzz, industry observers believe the makers are trying to maximize audience excitement and ensure a strong opening for the sequel. If the strategy works, the Dhurandhar franchise could further strengthen its position as a major action series in Indian cinema.